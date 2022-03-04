Rav Wilding to take on cyber criminals for BBC One

The BBC programme will be working with ethical hackers to intercept cyber-criminals in the act.

Rav Wilding, along with a team of ethical hackers, are hunting down cybercriminals in the fifteen episode series. This daring programme also featuring YouTuber Jim Browning will see ethical hackers attempt to intercept cyber-criminals in the act, helping to prevent vulnerable people from falling victim.

Presenter Rav Wilding:

“I’m really proud to be working on this programme and helping expose the cyber hackers, larger criminal organisations and petty thieves that prey on the vulnerable. If we can catch these large-scale operations, and expose the techniques they use to target their victims, we can help the general public and crack down on the scams.”

Using the same remote-access technology that criminals use to scam their victims, the team will hack the hackers and monitor their operation. In a race against the criminals, they’ll identify and contact victims in the middle of real-time scams to try to stop the crime before it happens.

Rav will be based at the Scam Interceptors HQ and, with the help of ethical hacker Jim Browning, Rav’s team will be monitoring industrial-scale scammers in real-time from across the globe. The 45 minute programmes will also explore the biggest anti-social issues that have arisen in the pandemic and the ‘local heroes’ who are tackling these problems head-on, such as bike theft, fly-tipping and ‘romance’ scams.

Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, Carla-Maria Lawson:

“Scam Interceptors is a brilliant example of the type of dynamic consumer content that Daytime viewers appreciate, enabling them to better protect themselves against unscrupulous scammers”.

Scam Interceptors will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the Spring.