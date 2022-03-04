Murder In The Badlands for BBC NI

BBC Northern Ireland crime series explores the stories behind the murders of four young women.

Four decades. Four innocent young women. Four brutal murders. Lisa Dorrian, Inga Maria Hauser, Arlene Arkinson and Marian Beattie are names that dominated the headlines for all the wrong reasons, and whose lives were each brutally cut short.

Murder In The Badlands, with an introduction voiced by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, is a four-part series for BBC Northern Ireland, that will forensically rebuild the timeline of the murders of the four women and the investigations that followed. Each episode features insights from surviving family members, police officers, journalists and criminologists.

Episode one will focus on Lisa Dorrian, a 25-year-old shop assistant from Bangor, County Down, who was last seen at a party at a caravan park in the village of Ballyhalbert in 2005. It features emotional interviews with Lisa’s family, including a powerful testimony from her sister and victims’ rights campaigner, Joanne Dorrian.

Lisa’s disappearance is one of the most high-profile unsolved murders in Northern Ireland. Over the past 17 years, police have followed multiple lines of inquiry, taken hundreds of statements and carried out more than 400 searches. They have also made several arrests but no one has been charged with her murder.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the PSNI investigation, said he does not believe Lisa’s murder was pre-planned and remains “convinced that a small number of people hold the key” to her disappearance.

Murder In The Badlands starts Monday 14th March at 10.35 pm on BBC One NI.