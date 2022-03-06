Jane McDonald heads to Emmerdale Farm

Her Yorkshire series continues this evening with a guest appearance from Emmerdale’s Frazer Hines.

A Wakefield girl born and bred, Jane McDonald takes an autobiographic and nostalgic road trip through her home county of Yorkshire. This time, Jane and best friend Sue Ravey head to North Yorkshire to take a tandem cycle tour of another family favourite — the picturesque market and spa town of Knaresborough, affectionately known as ‘the Dordogne of Yorkshire’.

Next, Jane heads to the original filming location for Emmerdale Farm and meets one of the series’ most famous heartthrobs, Frazer Hines, to find out more about life on one of the UK’s most popular soaps

Jane then heads to Bridlington, where her family spent all her childhood summer holidays. She retraces their steps, taking in the penny arcades, a traditional shellfish vendor and an iconic ice cream parlour — which has remained unchanged on the seafront for decades.

Despite suffering motion sickness all through her childhood, Jane braves the elements to take a boat trip onboard the Yorkshire Belle — another McDonald family tradition. But will she turn green and suffer seasickness or will she manage to properly enjoy the experience for the first time ever? Last but not least, it wouldn’t be a proper day out at the seaside if you didn’t have freshly fried, locally caught fish and chips on Brid’s seafront as the sunsets.

Jane McDonald’s: My Yorkshire, Channel 5, 9 pm