Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston ‘Our House’ drama comes to ITV

The drama begins to unfold on ITV tomorrow.

Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston play estranged husband and wife Fi and Bram Lawson as Rupert Penry-Jones takes the role of enigmatic Toby in this edge-of-your-seat thriller that heads to ITV screens from Monday, March 7th.

Also joining the cast are Weruche Opia as Fi’s best friend and neighbour Merle, and Buket Komur as the mysterious and alluring Wendy. Fiona Lawson (Middleton) arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house. With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale.

With events spiralling beyond her control, her panic rises as she can’t reach her estranged husband, Bram (Compston) or her two missing children. Set against this taut present-day mystery, the drama flashesback to see how Fi and Bram’s relationship began to disintegrate, and the lies Bram told in an attempt to keep it together.

After catching him in an act of infidelity with her friend and neighbour, Merle, the two of them separate but continue to share the house in order to provide stability for their children. Despite his failings, Fi still has strong feelings for Bram and deep-down there is hope that they can reconcile.

However, events are about to spiral out of either of their control. Speeding home to see Fi in the hope of rekindling their relationship, Bram is involved in a car crash. Already banned from driving, Bram is left in a panic as to what to do next and it will soon become clear that the secrets and lies have only just begun.

Our House, ITV, STV, UTV, Monday, March 7th, 9 pm