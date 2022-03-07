Hour long episodes for Coronation Street from tonight

Today ITV revamp their evening schedules with the biggest changes in over twenty years to the line-up.

ITV will launch their ‘super soap’ offering for both Coronation Street and Emmerdale for soap fans. Corrie makes the move to a thrice-weekly format, however with hour-long episodes. The episodes will air in the traditional slots for the Weatherfield-set soap on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – however at a new time of 8 pm.

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod:

“It’s an exciting time for the show and these stories will propel us into the hour-long era with a bang and all the characteristic drama, humour, twists and intrigue that Corrie viewers have come to expect”

As far as the storylines go, spring is in the air on Coronation Street and past secrets, lies and liaisons look set to cause problems for the street’s residents in a dramatic run of plots.

After a tumultuous year, Abi Webster had hoped to focus on her new life with Kevin and Jack however the past recently caught up with her as Kevin found out about her one night stand she’s now on a route to self-destruct.

In dramatic scenes screened last night (Sunday, March 6th) Abi found herself in a high speed stolen car chase. Dumped by the side of the road drugged up and in agony, she called an ambulance was rushed to hospital and faced a life-changing decision. Are the mistakes of Abi’s past about to change her future forever?

Adam Barlow is a man who has made many mistakes and never paid the price – until now. And the irony that he now looks set to lose everything for something he hasn’t actually done is not lost on the stressed-out solicitor. As Lydia Chambers ramps up her cleverly orchestrated campaign of revenge it becomes clear that she holds all the cards as she turns Sarah against him. The vendetta continues.

Gary Windass has spent the past two years literally getting away with murder but, with a terminally ill Laura determined to find out once and for all what happened to her ex Rick Neelan, the clock is ticking for the one-time loan shark. Laura hires a private detective forcing Gary to answer some very tricky questions and when news reaches him of a new building development planned for the very place he buried Rick’s body it looks as though the house of cards is about to come tumbling down.

Daisy Midgely is known for keeping her cards close to her chest but when it comes to affairs of the heart she is not afraid to play dirty to keep her man. Things are looking good for barmaid Daisy and school teacher Daniel Osbourne, sparks are flying for the unlikely couple and it looks like Daisy has finally got her happy ever after. But when a face from Daniel’s past returns in the shape of ex call girl Nicky the green eyed monster takes over and Daisy pulls out all the stops to keep the two apart. With Nicky determined to stick around, even applying for a job at Daniel’s school, how will Daisy react when she discovers the truth about Nicky’s past life?

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod:

“We’ve got high-octane action with tragic heroine Abi, leading to life and death dilemmas. We’ve got riotous romantic intrigue for Daniel, with deliciously dastardly Daisy pulling out all the stops to keep her man. We’ve got the uber-complex Gary, who has finally turned his life around and is atoning for his sins with Kelly, only to find himself facing a final reckoning with the ghosts from his past. And we’ve got heart-stopping, high-stakes drama for Sarah, featuring a knife-edge showdown between Adam and his tormentor Lydia, which will leave you wondering which one’s the bad guy. All of this in one big serving per night. What’s not to love?”

Coronation Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 pm on ITV, STV and UTV