Pick of the Plots: Monday 7th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, March 7.

It’s a big day for Gray and Chelsea as they prepare to bring Jordan home but Gray’s mind turns elsewhere when DCI Arthurs asks to talk to him about Tina. At the station, Gray realises the police have no evidence and refuses to answer their questions.

Later, Mick and Shirley rush over to Gray’s house after they learn that he was seen with the police. Gray fakes grief that Tina has died, insisting he will try and help them where he can.

After learning some new information from Shirley, Gray panics and he plans his escape. A suspicious Whitney tells Mick that she thinks Gray is responsible for Tina’s death.

Meanwhile, with Kheerat still on the run, Suki tries to postpone a business meeting. Vinny is keen to help but the meeting doesn’t go well. Much to their surprise, Kheerat arrives in the nick of time.

Elsewhere, Bailey has one last shot at reuniting Karen and Mitch.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Exhausted and in a state of shock, Abi lets herself into No.13. Assuming her to be drunk, Debbie tells her she wants her out by the end of the day. Tyrone opens up the garage and is shocked to find a customer’s car has been stolen. Seeing her with a bag of booze, Tyrone suggests she had something to do with it.

Meanwhile, Simon’s concerned when Kelly takes a call from her Mum to say she’s fallen. As Maria vents about Kelly’s no show at work, Simon realises it’s time to tell her and Gary the truth. As Kelly tends to her Mum, they’re interrupted by Gary.

Elsewhere, Nick admits to Gail that he’s worried Sam is using chess as a distraction so he doesn’t have to think about his Mum’s death.

Also, Daisy’s thrilled by Daniel’s commitment when he suggests they book a holiday.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Manpreet decides to visit Meena in prison.

Meena asserts that they both have to take responsibility for their actions – meaning that Manpreet will have to reveal that she lied to the police in her statement to protect Liam.

Meanwhile, Charity and Chas are still not seeing eye to eye. Charity annoyed the Woolpack refit is not quite ready, while Chas has accepted a job at the B&B.

Elsewhere, Rhona gets down on one knee to propose to Marlon, but her attempt is quickly thwarted by the sudden arrival of her mother, Mary.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Still furious at Ella for considering abortion, Charlie’s grief turns to anger. Later, Charlie overhears Nancy voicing her disappointment in him and makes a destructive rebuttal.

Meanwhile, as the Nightingales question the whereabouts of their inheritance, James spirals from his guilt. As accusations turn to Donna-Marie, will he use her as a scapegoat?

Later, Ste panics as he realises James’s wallet is missing.

Elsewhere, emotions are high at the Maaliks’ as Shaq gets a letter from Ali.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm