Ross Kemp turns quiz show host

The former EastEnders actor will host ‘Bridge of Lies’ for BBC One.

Ross Kemp:

“The Bridge can be kind, but it’s a formidable beast. The game relies on knowledge, strategy, and a little bit of luck. It’s loads of fun, but there’s also a lot of jeopardy involved.”

Ross Kemp has turned his hand to quiz show hosting for the very first time, and will be the presenter of nail-biting new series Bridge of Lies which begins next week on the Beeb’s main channel.

The much-loved actor and presenter, fondly remembered for his role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders as well as presenting a number of critically-acclaimed documentaries for both Sky One and ITV, will preside over teams of contestants as they compete for cash by crossing the Bridge – a collection of stepping stones featuring various truths and lies based on general knowledge categories.

Each player must try to safely step on the truths and avoid the lies, or risk falling off and out of the game. Once they’ve conquered the Bridge on their own, successful contestants will join forces to face the dramatic final crossing for a chance to take home some cash.

Filmed in Glasgow and featuring teams of contestants from across the UK, Bridge of Lies is produced by STV Studios and was commissioned by Alex McLeod and Neil McCallum for BBC Daytime as part of a competitive initiative to find new quiz formats made in Scotland. Bridge of Lies begins on BBC One and iPlayer at 4.30 pm on Monday 14 March and continues daily.

