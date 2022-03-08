Stars pay tribute to Lynda Baron

Stars of stage and screen have been paying tribute to actress Lynda Barron who died yesterday.

Still Open All Hours co-star Sally Lindsay tweeted:

“I Loved Lynda Baron. She was funny and clever and a joy to work with, and she once gifted me a pair of beautiful red shoes. This [news] has made me very sad. RIP Lynda darling x”

Emmerdale performer Lisa Riley, who appeared alongside Lynda in ITV drama Fat Friends where they played mother and daughter said on social media:

“God bless you Lynda, Rest in Peace. You played my mum for four wonderful, memorable years in Fat Friends, each and everyday I learnt so much from you, but mostly we always laughed together. Your energy will live on forever. Love ya xxx”

Soap writer and previewer Sharon Marshall noted:

“Lynda Baron. What a fabulous, fabulous, lady. Glorious fun in real life and a shining talent on screen. This is so sad.”

UKTV Channel ‘Gold’ which often re-runs Open all Hours and Still Open All Hours tweeted:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lynda Baron who was well-loved as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in both Open all Hours and Still open all Hours. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Actor and agent Andrew Lynford said:

“Spent some lovely times with Lynda Baron, a funny, often forceful but kind lady. Sad news. RIP Baroni xxx.”

Emmerdale regular Michelle Hardwick recalled:

“Sad to hear the passing of the wonderful Lynda Baron. I was lucky enough to work with her in the pantomime Ciderella in Reading many years ago. Rest in peace my Fairy Godmother.”

Presenter and actor Adil Ray tweeted:

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Lynda Baron. Such a lovely lady and a giving, caring person on set. We were so honoured when she played a guest role on Citizen Khan. She was so supportive. Thoughts with Lynda’s friends and family.”

Tweeting a busty photo of Lynda Breakfast Time horoscopist Russell Grant said:

“Dear Lynda Baron has passed on. A kind, fun lady I worked with her on a number of chat & quiz shows. Another fine performer in the pantheon of those people I knew in gentler times, gone. Like many actors we see as purely comedy Lynda was a great dramatic actor on stage and screen.“

John Partridge who played the son of Lynda’s EastEnders character tweeted:

“Absolutely heartbroken… The showgirls showgirl! She was so very gracious, giving and a riot to boot. Night, night mum. RIP Lynda Baron”

Coronation Street and EastEnders writer Daran Little said:

“I’m heartbroken… but smiling at a memory – Lynda: I once had sex on a two-person plane. Me: what about the pilot? Lynda: Who do you think I was having sex with???? Sleep well my beautiful, supportive, loving friend.”

In a later tweet he noted,

“Sorry to bang on… but Lynda was the most incredible, talented and powerful actress… always thought I’d get to write for her again, cos she was timeless and never thought this day would come.”

Lynda Baron died yesterday at the age of 82, her agent announced.