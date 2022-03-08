Spring is full of surprises on Hollyoaks

The drama continues on E4, Channel 4 and All 4…

Highlights, as revealed in the trailer which debuted last evening, include the arrival of Norma.

Trouble is heading to Hollyoaks as the soap reveal’s that Dempsey and Makepeace actress Glynis Barber joins the cast as gangster Norma… She arrives to the village driving a hearse and demanding to know who has been stealing her money, and it looks like Ste and Sienna are in the firing line…

A bus crash spells trouble for John Paul. The McQueen is set to have a devastating wake up call when he crashes a school minibus full of young students. The trailer teases heartbreak for Prince as his wife-to-be, teacher Olivia is rushed to hospital in a critical state after crash, and the fate of Hollyoaks High students is left unknown. With a concerning scene involving a coffin, will all passengers make it out alive…

It is also confirmed that John Paul will be blackmailed following the tragedy, but why is he being blackmailed? With Prince being aware of his alcohol dependency, could the blackmailer be close to home, or has someone else found out what he’s done…

And there is a glimpse of Gemma Atkinson as she reprises her role of Lisa Hunter. As Tony Hutchinson and Zara Morgan decide to go head to head and run for council, it looks like they’re about to be stopped in their tracks as Lisa Hunter has some unfinished business with friend Zara…

