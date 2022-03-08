Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 8th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, March 8.

Mick doesn’t know whether to believe Whitney’s assertions about Gray, but Shirley is instantly on the warpath.

A panicked Gray calls Chelsea, telling her to come home straight away as he has arranged for them to go away for a few weeks. Chelsea is suspicious when she hears Shirley banging on the door in the background.

Meanwhile, as Kheerat puts Ranveer’s mind at ease about the investment, Vinny is feeling left out, but Kheerat has no intention of sticking around to be arrested.

On his way out, Kheerat runs into Stacey and says his goodbyes before sharing a passionate kiss. Whitney spots Kheerat and pleads for his help in protecting Chelsea but he refuses, he can’t get involved anymore.

However, when Kheerat witnesses an exchange between Gray and Denise, he rushes to the hospital to warn Chelsea what’s happening but will he get there in time?

Elsewhere, Rainie gives Rocky a job at the funeral parlour.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Mandy presents Vinny with the marriage certificate and asks for an explanation.

Meanwhile, Charity discovers Chas’s plan.

Elsewhere, the police take Manpreet in for questioning over Meena’s latest accusations.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As part of a special episode for International Women’s Day, dismissive terms used against women are challenged and reclaimed by the women of Hollyoaks.

At The Dog, whilst Verity bites back at Tony for misogynistic comments, she gets a surprising visitor who leaves her with more questions than answers.

Meanwhile, things turn sour at Hollyoaks High when someone paints some harmful graffiti against Ella. Later, Charlie makes a shocking confession and Ella’s friends come together with a creative idea to make her feel better.

Elsewhere, Sienna’s partnership with Ethan drives a wedge between her and Ste; Shaq has a change of heart.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm