Pick of the Plots: Thursday 10th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, March 10.

Chelsea’s confrontation with Gray may be the last thing she does as Gray is unable to control his rage – will help arrive in time for Chelsea?

Meanwhile, Mitch battles with recent revelations but when he tries to tell Karen, she only wants to believe the best about her former son-in-law. Can anything convince Karen that Gray is a murderer?

Desperate for her moment of reckoning with Gray, Whitney tracks him down but what will happen when the two have their showdown?

With the truth about his dark past finally coming to light, police flooding the Square and numerous people with eyes for revenge, Gray realises his options are quickly running out… How far will he go to escape justice and will someone else take matters into their own hands?

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

With The Woolpack opening day a damp squib of a disaster, Charity is not happy.

Charity and Chas are still at loggerheads and the Dingles brace themselves as a food fight begins.

Meanwhile, Vinny and Liv are worried about Mandy.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Ste realises the danger he’s in and turns to old partner Sienna for help.

Later, Ste gets a shock as Ethan shows him the consequences of his actions and he has to say goodbye to a friend.

Meanwhile, Shaq continues to go through a crisis of love as he announces his plans to go on 30 days’ worth of dates, but advice from Cindy gives him a different perspective.

Elsewhere, as the tension builds between his daughters, Dave does his best to mediate.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm