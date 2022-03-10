Broadcasting Channel 4

I Literally Just Told You to return to Channel 4

March 10, 2022
James Ryder
Channel 4 has recommissioned I Literally Just Told You, the Jimmy Carr fronted primetime comedy game show.

The entertainment show, which is the only game show in history to give the contestants all the answers in advance, has been recommissioned for an increased run of eight episodes including two celebrity special episodes. The 16 – 34 audience for series one of I Literally Just Told You was up 34% for volume and 54% up on slot share. The overall audience was up 9% on volume and 17% up on slot share.

In each episode of I Literally Just Told You, four contestants have the opportunity to compete for a cash prize of up to £25,000 by answering questions that have been written live as the show is being filmed. The questions can be about absolutely anything that happens during the show, from a celebrity cameo to an off the cuff joke or even something one of the contestants has shared about themselves.

The series, created by Richard Bacon, is produced by Expectation.

