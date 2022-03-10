ITV invests in ‘carwow’

ITV in partnership deal with Europe’s car marketplace carwow, in return for advertising inventory across ITV’s channels and the ITV Hub.

Niko Waesche, Fund Manager of ITV AdVentures Invest:

“We are delighted to be partnering with carwow. The team has demonstrated a deep understanding of both content and commerce, helping car buyers and sellers across the UK, Spain and Germany. carwow is the go-to household brand for objective and entertaining car reviews and this guidance is essential for consumers, particularly as many people transition to electric vehicles.”

Marking ITV’s first media for equity investment in 2022, the carwow deal follows four similar investments in 2021 via the programme. As part of the deal, ITV is acquiring a minority stake in carwow Ltd, valued at £2.5 million in return for advertising inventory, with an option to invest a further £2.5 million. carwow is Europe’s biggest new car buying marketplace and offers the fastest growing consumer-to-trade car selling service which it launched in June 2021.

carwow is also one of the most influential brands in automotive consumer media owning the biggest automotive channel on YouTube. Fronted by Chief Content Officer, Mat Watson, the channel has 6.7 million subscribers and regularly attracts 85 million views per month.

ITV joins the ranks of leading investors in carwow, including Vitruvian, Balderton, Accel, Hercules Capital and Daimler.

James Hind, CEO and Founder of carwow: