Johnny Vegas will Carry on Glamping again

Channel 4 confirm second series of the glamping site run by Johnny Vegas.

Last year, Johnny Vegas opened a glamping site. Nestled in the North Yorkshire countryside, the site featured a collection of vintage vehicles, including an old Maltese bus lovingly restored and named after Johnny’s late mum, Patricia.

Johnny Vegas:

“It blew both Bev and I away how lovingly received Carry on Glamping was – I still think it should’ve been called ‘What Can Go Wrong Will Go Wrong’. Still, the success of our wee field and the joy every vehicle brought to so many was heart-warming. Between Patricia and Lol’s Bar it definitely helped keep their memory alive and gave me the bug for rescuing more vehicles in need of a loving home.”

Now, the award-winning comedian and entertainer is expanding his glamping enterprise and Channel 4 has commissioned Plum Pictures to make a second series of Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping.

This new six-part series follows Johnny and his long-suffering assistant Bev as they set about developing the business. After two years of hard work and having overcome a series of setbacks, including a ferry fire and a devastating crash damaging Patricia – not to mention a pandemic – the Yorkshire glampsite finally opened in 2021 and became a roaring success with bookings aplenty.

Unfortunately, planning restrictions mean an expansion of the site isn’t possible and so Johnny and Bev are once again trying to find themselves a new home for the eclectic collection of repurposed vehicles owned by Johnny and fellow enthusiasts Claire and Jim. Not that this new problem has stopped Johnny buying up more vehicles in desperate need of rescuing, including – to Bev’s horror – an old helicopter.

Johnny Vegas:

“My bank manager, accountant and, of course, Bev are all thrilled that we we’re not stopping at just one Maltese bus. We will dearly miss our field and friends in Yorkshire, but the search for a new home to park our dreams upon has indeed begun, as planning meant we couldn’t expand and I’d have nowhere to park my new, well presently knackered, helicopter (UK bought as Bev has said strictly no more imports or burning ferries!). Oh, and preferably nowhere with a barn nearby!”

Now they not only need a new home for their expanding collection of vehicles, but Johnny wants this new site to be able to host events, comedy festivals, music gigs and weddings for vintage-loving couples. And Johnny’s hoping to finally get ordained online and officiate the odd wedding himself, of course! This project will push Johnny and, more importantly, Bev to their very limits.

Jonny Rothery, commissioning editor for Channel 4:

“Following Johnny’s journey to open his glampsite was a rollercoaster of emotions, funny, heartfelt, perilous and poignant. I’m so pleased Johnny and Bev are back to do it all again, and in a longer series commission, as we see them attempt to bring even bigger plans to life.”

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping is a 6×60’ series made by Plum Pictures.