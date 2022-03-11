ITV2 are Loaded in Paradise for new game show

The new series is planned to premiere on ITVX, and will later air on ITV2.

The 15 episode commission of Loaded in Paradise is an action-packed, adrenalised reality game show, comprising of hour-long episodes, where party-loving pairs island-hop Greece’s Aegean Islands in a race to take control of – and spend – 50,000 euros.

ITV’s Director of Reality & Acquisitions, Paul Mortimer:

“Loaded In Paradise brings a fun and fast-paced new format to our viewers which fits our ongoing strategy to drive new, young audiences in streaming.”

The series starts with five pairs and a gold card loaded with cash, to blow on the wildest trip of their lives. However, only one lucky pair can be in control at any time. For this pair it’s simple, live their best life on the run but don’t get caught! Meanwhile, everyone else will be trying to hunt them down and take control of the card. The cash card will be loaded up with a fresh cash injection daily, so our spenders can live it up and spend, spend, spend.

At the end of each 48-hour chase, a luxury safehouse will open and everyone will reconvene. Dotted across the Aegean islands, these amazing and luxurious hubs will allow viewers to see the drama and fallout of the chase as they all come together. On the final leg of the chase, there’ll be a big twist as everyone chases the gold card one last time.

In addition, the ITV2 Weekender franchise – which includes seven series shot in the Balearic Islands – will be relaunched with a brand new location in Kavos for another super-sized ten part series. The programme guarantees the ups and downs, romances and tongue-in-cheek adventures of a holiday in one of the nation’s favourite holiday hotspots.

Satmohan Panesar, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, ITV:

“Loaded in Paradise’s heady mix of chase, money and fun will make for an exhilarating new reality format. As for Weekender… we’ve missed the high jinks of our reps and holidaymakers; Kavos is the perfect destination to get back to the party.”

Loaded in Paradise is produced by TwoFour Productions while Weekender is co-produced by Motion Content Group.