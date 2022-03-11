Pick of the Plots: Friday 11th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, March 11.

Abi is woken by the sound of two police officers banging on the front door. Having shown the officers out, Abi goes to score more drugs.

Meanwhile, Nicky finds Daniel at school and reveals she got fed up with Lytham, decided to return to Weatherfield and has applied for a teaching assistant role. Daniel’s delighted and agrees to meet for a drink.

Later, Daniel introduces Nicky to Daisy. Nicky reveals they’ve already met and Daisy told her he’d moved down south!

Elsewhere, Laura and Gary meet with the PI. Gary sweats as the PI quizzes him about his relationship with Rick.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Jai struggles with his ego.

Meanwhile, Billy and Dawn arrive home from their honeymoon.

Elsewhere, Rhona is frustrated.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As the guilt overwhelms him, Ste makes a surprising admission to Liberty and gets the shock of a lifetime.

Later, things take an even bigger turn for the worse as Ethan reveals some life-threatening photos.

Meanwhile, Serena takes things into her own hands to mend her relationship with Lizzie. Sid finds out that him and Serena have a mutual ‘friend’.

Elsewhere, the Maaliks stage an intervention for Shaq.

Also, Cindy finds out no-one will officiate her ceremony with Luke.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm