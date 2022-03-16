Desperate Measures for Amanda Abbington

Channel 5 this week announced the casting of key roles for their upcoming drama Desperate Measures.

Adam Barth, Head of Development, Acquisition and Co-production at Eccho Rights:

“From an international perspective, this casting is very exciting, with Amanda and Warren in particular being so familiar to worldwide audiences from their starring roles in globally renowned shows like Mr Selfridge and The Responder. News of their inclusion in the series will be a huge boost to the international profile of Desperate Measures.”

The four-part series follows diligent bank clerk Rowan, who has raised her teenage son Finn on a lawless estate whilst paying off her absent father’s debts. Rowan’s life spirals when Finn is coerced into a botched drug deal by a local gang. With Finn’s life on the line and a violent gang leader encroaching on her life, Rowan is faced with recuperating the money that Finn lost. Desperate to save her son and having exhausted all options, Rowan commits to a dangerous heist at the bank she works in.

Amanda Abbington will play the lead role of Rowan, with newcomer Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane starring as Rowan’s son Finn who finds himself at the centre of a botched drug deal by a local gang.

Warren Brown stars as Rowan’s ex-partner Patrick, a career criminal who she reconnects with in order to help Finn. Sunetra Sarker stars as Varisha, Rowan’s loyal best-friend and co-worker. In addition, Francis Magee, Jonathan Nyati and Seb Cardinal also feature.

Mike Benson, Managing Director, Clapperboard:

“We’re delighted Amanda has come on board. We know the warmth, relatability and nuance she will bring to Rowan – an ordinary woman forced to take extreme measures…She will have viewers rooting for her every step of the way. Amanda is joined by a very talented cast including the brilliant Warren Brown who seems to be in every hit show at the moment so we were thrilled he agreed to be part of the project.”

Filming for Desperate Measures will commence shooting on location in 2022 and is set to transmit on Channel 5 later this year. The casting news follows Channel 5’s most recent successful, Clapperboard drama launches The Teacher and The Holiday.