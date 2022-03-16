Lesley Sharp returns to Channel 4 with more crime thriller drama

Channel 4 has recommissioned five-part crime thriller, Before We Die, starring Lesley Sharp, Vincent Regan and Patrick Gibson.

Lesley Sharp returns to head up the cast as detective Hannah Laing, who joins forces with maverick detective Billy Murdoch, played by Vincent Regan in a desperate bid to protect her son Christian, played by Patrick Gibson.

Lesley Sharp:

“To take part in a story that has a complex, ambivalent, older female character at the centre of its beating heart is a privilege. I am excited and honoured to be part of this collaborative, creative team. Viva Hannah! Viva Channel4! Viva Eagle Eye! Here’s to the next chapter of Before We Die.”

The second series will not follow the same storyline of the original Swedish series, but will see Hannah pitched directly against Dubravka, played by Kazia Pelka the matriarch at the head of the Mimica Croatian crime family.

The episodes are produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with Caviar. Before We Die series one has had over 12m All 4 views to date and was the sixth biggest first-run title on All 4 last year. The first run will launch stateside on PBS on Sunday, March 20th.

Channel 4 Head of Drama Caroline Hollick: