Is it Cake? the latest format from Netflix

The game is as straight-forward as the title of this latest Netflix entertainment series…

Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?”

The eight-episode series, presented by Michael Day, sees the bakers, not in a tent, but a glitzy studio, where their cakes are placed next to real objects, such as trainers or handbags and it really is as simple as guessing – is it a cake or is it a real trainer?

“And you thought Tipping Point was a basic format, ladies and gents I think we’ve topped that here” – TV Critic Vivian Summers

Is It Cake? is streaming from today on Netflix.