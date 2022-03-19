Neighbours: Glen falls in the pond | Home and Away: Tane teaches Nikau about the Taiaha

This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Monday: Glen is relieved to learn that Kiri is here for Nicolette, not him, but he seems to run into her everywhere he goes. No matter how hard Freya tries to mend fences, Kyle doesn’t like her one bit. Terese finally wrangles a last-minute meeting with Montana Marcel’s assistant.

Tuesday: Nicolette’s hopes are shattered when Kiri confronts her about her past misdeeds. Roxy is on a good luck kick, determined to do everything right to get pregnant. Ned is distracted by Harlow, and it gets uncomfortable when he asks if she’s going to England to avoid him.

Wednesday: With another coroner’s interview hanging over David, he faces a huge moral dilemma. Ned’s rattled by Amy’s desire for another baby, and needs to do some soul searching. As Ramsay Street begins to move on from River Bend, Kyle zeroes in on Freya.

Thursday: Having read the coroner’s report, Gareth’s ex-girlfriend Emma confronts Freya and David. Desperate to secure Fashion Week, Terese and Chloe take Mick’s tips on how to impress Montana Marcel. Meeting to discuss Aubrey’s homeschooling, Curtis wonders if Aubrey’s grandmother Shannon has hearing difficulties.

Friday: David is wound tight and can’t hold his stress any longer. In a moment of catharsis, he opens up to Aaron, and finally begins putting the past behind him. Desperate to save Fashion Week tender, Terese ropes Leo in to schmooze Montana Marcel on their behalf.

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

Monday: Alf is intent on pressing charges against Theo for theft. The friendship that had sprung up between Ryder and Theo is in danger due to Alf. Roo calls out Alf’s hypocrisy. Dean and Ziggy search for Dean’s mother. Mia, Tane Nikau and Chloe debrief after visiting Ari in remand.

Tuesday: Theo and Ryder clash over diplomatic solutions to their situation with Alf. Martha gives Alf a piece of her mind. Mia is desperate to raise her family’s spirits, but her attempts fall flat. Tane takes Nikau out of town for a rite of passage. Roo and Justin bond.

Wednesday: Mackenzie and Neve find a happy truce, but Logan’s preoccupation with Neve continues. Chloe and Mia burn her journal. Tane teaches Nikau about the Taiaha, a traditional Maori weapon, on their camping trip. Martha lays down the rules for Alf.

Thursday: News has spread of Jasmine’s birthday, but Jasmine is in no mood to celebrate. Mackenzie feels the invasion of Neve in her world. Irene checks in with Alf after Martha’s departure. Dean is at a loss over his mother’s disappearance, but Mackenzie tries to keep it positive.

Friday: An evasive Jasmine asks Cash to hang out after work, and though her birthday plans go south, her relationship doesn’t. Alf is frustrated by Justin not answering his call, but they end up meeting in person. Dean ends up delving into long-buried family drama.

Home and Away, Monday to Friday, 1.15pm on Channel 5