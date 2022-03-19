Highlights Pick of the Plots

Neighbours: Glen falls in the pond | Home and Away: Tane teaches Nikau about the Taiaha

March 19, 2022
Mike Watkins
This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Monday: Glen is relieved to learn that Kiri is here for Nicolette, not him, but he seems to run into her everywhere he goes. No matter how hard Freya tries to mend fences, Kyle doesn’t like her one bit. Terese finally wrangles a last-minute meeting with Montana Marcel’s assistant.

Tuesday: Nicolette’s hopes are shattered when Kiri confronts her about her past misdeeds. Roxy is on a good luck kick, determined to do everything right to get pregnant. Ned is distracted by Harlow, and it gets uncomfortable when he asks if she’s going to England to avoid him.

Wednesday: With another coroner’s interview hanging over David, he faces a huge moral dilemma. Ned’s rattled by Amy’s desire for another baby, and needs to do some soul searching. As Ramsay Street begins to move on from River Bend, Kyle zeroes in on Freya.

Thursday: Having read the coroner’s report, Gareth’s ex-girlfriend Emma confronts Freya and David. Desperate to secure Fashion Week, Terese and Chloe take Mick’s tips on how to impress Montana Marcel. Meeting to discuss Aubrey’s homeschooling, Curtis wonders if Aubrey’s grandmother Shannon has hearing difficulties.

Friday: David is wound tight and can’t hold his stress any longer. In a moment of catharsis, he opens up to Aaron, and finally begins putting the past behind him. Desperate to save Fashion Week tender, Terese ropes Leo in to schmooze Montana Marcel on their behalf.

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

 

