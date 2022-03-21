Dougray Scott to return to ITV for more Crime

Crime is adapted from the best-selling novel by one of Scotland’s greatest-ever writers, Irvine Welsh.

Dougray Scott will return as the troubled detective, Ray Lennox, in a second series of the original crime thriller, with series one having a free premiere on ITVX ahead of the second series launch.

Produced by Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV, and scripted by Irvine Welsh alongside long-standing screenwriting partner, Dean Cavanagh, the six-part drama will be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to ITV’s new free streaming service many months ahead of a linear transmission on ITV main channel.

Dougray Scott:

“Making Crime has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career. I’m so grateful to get to work once again with the great Irvine Welsh, my wonderful producing partner Tony Wood and all at Buccaneer and ITV. I feel very fortunate.”

The series has been commissioned for ITVX and ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill. Following the hugely successful first series which debuted for UK audiences last autumn, filming will commence on Crime 2 in Summer 2022. It will be once more set in Edinburgh.

The programme will re-visit Dougray Scott’s complex character, Ray Lennox, who is now settled back into life with Edinburgh’s Serious Crimes team, having fully recovered from his breakdown after the toll of his last investigation.

And when a high-ranking member of the establishment is found dead in a Leith warehouse, Lennox is thrown into a case that quickly reveals itself as the work of a serial killer. As victims mount up, Lennox realises these are anything but random. This is the work of a solitary killer with an axe to grind. Never far from his psychological turmoil, Lennox is pushed back towards his demons by this new case.

Polly Hill: