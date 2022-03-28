BBC Broadcasting

Laura Kuenssberg to take over Sunday morning political slot

March 28, 2022
Mike Watkins
No Comments
Laura Kuenssberg steps into the slot established by the late Sir David Frost.

Kuenssberg will become the permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday Morning politics show, currently overseen by Sophie Raworth. Raworth took over the show, on a stand-in basis, following the departure of Andrew Marr who quit for radio station LBC, noting at the time “I’m looking forward to getting my voice back”. Tonight with Andrew Marr airs Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 7pm, on LBC and is also televised live, exclusively on Global Player.

Andrew Marr:

“I’ve always thought journalism is about breaking stories, ruffling feathers and having some fun on the way. My new LBC show, Tonight with Andrew Marr is perfectly timed at 6pm, the end of busy political days, and stuffed with great guests, and will do just that.  Anyone wanting bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism is strongly advised to look elsewhere.”

In addition to his new programme, Marr also writes a regular column for LBC.co.uk. Also joining from the Beeb were Rob Burley as Executive Editor for the new programme. Previously Editor of BBC’s Live Political programmes – including The Andrew Marr Show and Matt Harris return edto LBC from Newsnight as Programme Editor.

Marr has ‘refound his voice’ on LBC.

Kuenssberg will start her role when the show relaunches this September with a new-look set, name, title music and format. She is currently the BBC political editor, and her last assignment in that post will be covering the local elections in May.

Laura Kuenssberg:

“I couldn’t be more delighted. For decades Sunday morning has been the moment to explore the events that shape us and to challenge and listen to our politicians. It’s an honour to take the chair for that conversation in the 2020s.”

The programme was previously The Andrew Marr Show, which Andrew Marr presented for 16 years before leaving the BBC at the end of 2021. Before that, it was Breakfast with Frost, presented by David Frost who launched it on the BBC in 1993, having originated the show over on ITV with breakfast station TV-am in 1983. Frost retired from broadcasting in 2005 and died in 2013.

Sophie Raworth has been presenting the show, currently titled Sunday Morning, since January, and will continue in the role until it goes off the air for the summer Parliamentary recess.

Breakfast with Frost ran for over two decades across ITV and the BBC.

Interim Director of BBC News Jonathan Munro:

“Laura’s the perfect host for our flagship weekend politics show – she’s an engaging presenter and a razor-sharp political interviewer, and she knows exactly which questions audiences want answered.”

“I’d like to thank Sophie Raworth for stepping in to present the show this year, alongside anchoring the BBC news bulletins at Six and Ten o’clock . She’s doing a fantastic job, ranging from robust interviews with presidents and prime ministers to moving reports on the flight from Ukraine, and I’m delighted she’s continuing the role until the summer.”

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting

YO! MTV Raps: Rated and Gonzo with Jack Saunders to launch next month

March 28, 2022
Neil Lang
Broadcasting Channel 4

Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home for E4

March 28, 2022
Mike Watkins
BBC Broadcasting

Aljaž Škorjanec leaves Strictly Come Dancing

March 28, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Streaming

Stabal Media launches music television platform Stabal TV

March 28, 2022
James Ryder