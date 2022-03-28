Laura Kuenssberg to take over Sunday morning political slot

Laura Kuenssberg steps into the slot established by the late Sir David Frost.

Kuenssberg will become the permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday Morning politics show, currently overseen by Sophie Raworth. Raworth took over the show, on a stand-in basis, following the departure of Andrew Marr who quit for radio station LBC, noting at the time “I’m looking forward to getting my voice back”. Tonight with Andrew Marr airs Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 7pm, on LBC and is also televised live, exclusively on Global Player.

Andrew Marr:

“I’ve always thought journalism is about breaking stories, ruffling feathers and having some fun on the way. My new LBC show, Tonight with Andrew Marr is perfectly timed at 6pm, the end of busy political days, and stuffed with great guests, and will do just that. Anyone wanting bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism is strongly advised to look elsewhere.”

In addition to his new programme, Marr also writes a regular column for LBC.co.uk. Also joining from the Beeb were Rob Burley as Executive Editor for the new programme. Previously Editor of BBC’s Live Political programmes – including The Andrew Marr Show and Matt Harris return edto LBC from Newsnight as Programme Editor.

Kuenssberg will start her role when the show relaunches this September with a new-look set, name, title music and format. She is currently the BBC political editor, and her last assignment in that post will be covering the local elections in May.

Laura Kuenssberg:

“I couldn’t be more delighted. For decades Sunday morning has been the moment to explore the events that shape us and to challenge and listen to our politicians. It’s an honour to take the chair for that conversation in the 2020s.”

The programme was previously The Andrew Marr Show, which Andrew Marr presented for 16 years before leaving the BBC at the end of 2021. Before that, it was Breakfast with Frost, presented by David Frost who launched it on the BBC in 1993, having originated the show over on ITV with breakfast station TV-am in 1983. Frost retired from broadcasting in 2005 and died in 2013.

Sophie Raworth has been presenting the show, currently titled Sunday Morning, since January, and will continue in the role until it goes off the air for the summer Parliamentary recess.

Interim Director of BBC News Jonathan Munro: