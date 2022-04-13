Chris Mason to become BBC Political Editor

The BBC has appointed Chris Mason as its new Political Editor.

Chris takes up the role during a remarkable time in politics and will bring his unique style of broadcasting to the biggest job in journalism. – BBC News

Chris has been Political Correspondent for BBC News for over 10 years, reporting from Westminster across TV, radio and online. During that time he’s reported on everything from Brexit to the Coronavirus pandemic, taking in three General Elections along the way.

Chris has presented BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? since 2019 and will continue in this role until the summer. In recent years, Chris was co-host of Brexitcast and still regularly appears on Newscast. He’s also an occasional presenter of BBC Breakfast.

A proud Yorkshireman, Chris started his career as an ITN trainee and has been a daily broadcast news reporter for nearly 20 years. He spent time as BBC Radio 5 Live’s political reporter and co-presented the network’s Question Time Extra Time. He also spent two years in Brussels as Europe Correspondent.

Chris Mason:

“What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism. I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick and Andrew with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm. “To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Chris will start as Political Editor in May once Laura Kuenssberg stands down after the local elections. Kuenssberg will become the permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday Morning politics show, currently overseen by Sophie Raworth. Raworth took over the show, on a stand-in basis, following the departure of Andrew Marr who quit for radio station LBC, noting at the time “I’m looking forward to getting my voice back”. Tonight with Andrew Marr airs Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 7pm, on LBC and is also televised live, exclusively on Global Player.

Kuenssberg will start her role when the show relaunches this September with a new-look set, name, title music and format.

