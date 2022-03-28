Stabal Media launches music television platform Stabal TV

Stabal TV launches as a streaming service across the world today.

The platform will be available to stream from today on any device or download to watch on the go via iOS, Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire or Roku. Free 14-day subscriptions to the service are available now.

The ultimate music television platform, Stabal TV already features hundreds of hours of original music content, across all genres, in stunning 4K UHD and promises to take the viewer into the world of your favourite artists like never before. More content with top artists will be added daily. New Music TV shows are already being produced for future release.

The music TV platform will feature beautifully mastered digital concerts, unheard stories from world-class artists, exclusive behind the scenes interviews and footage, music shows and documentaries and profiles of new up and coming artists.

Steve Odart , Chairman & Founder of Stabal:

“The options for artists big or small appear to be shrinking across terrestrial TV music programming. Stabal TV hopes to change this for the benefit of both the viewer and the artist. Now is the time for broadcasters to give viewers what they want, when they want. Stabal TV will be filled with innovative music TV programming, curated with music fans in mind. We aim to be the ultimate music television platform for an on demand world.”

There is a plethora of content that has already been uploaded to the platform from some of the world’s favourite artists across all genres. The TV platform will provide major opportunities for discovering new artists. Stabal TV has invested in many unsigned artists across the UK and US; funding the production of concerts, recordings, albums and will broadcast content via the Stabal TV platform for them.

Stabal TV has a host of key TV projects under its belt. In 2021, the platform partnered with UMA Entertainment (Chairman – Harvey Goldsmith) to produce and broadcast the COP26 special music event on Stabal, raising money for Brian Eno’s EarthPercent with performances and interviews from Aurora, Sam Fischer, Nick Mulvey, Music Declares Emergency, Beggars Group, Julie’s Bicycle and many more.

In 2020, they partnered with Waffle House in the US to produce and broadcast the Tunie Awards show, raising money for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. This involved the participation of key artists: Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Old Dominion, 3 Doors Down, Lee Brice, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina, Shinedown, MercyMe and many more.

Steve Odart:

“In a post-pandemic world where demand for engaging content outweighs supply there is a real hunger for quality music TV programming. The post-Covid nervousness among some audiences only amplifies this demand. We are working directly with labels and managers alike to meet this demand for content.”

Unlike many streaming platforms, Stabal offers a fair and proportionate distribution of revenue; paying out to songwriters & content creators in equal measure as well as offering blanket deals with the big global publishers.