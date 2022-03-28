Pick of the Plots: Monday 28th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, March 28.

Tommy fears the worst when Jack arrives and tells a shocked Kat and Stacey that Sid has accused Tommy of stabbing him. Lily gives Tommy an alibi but Stacey later tells Kat she thinks Lily is lying. Kat’s worst fears come true when she finds the knife and calmly confronts Tommy who confesses what happened. Wanting to do what’s right for her son, Kat calls Jack leaving Tommy mortified.

Meanwhile, Rainie and Callum rally together to convince Stuart to attend his hospital appointment but Stuart has other ideas and meets with Warren who sells him more expensive supplements.

Rainie pesters Karen about Bernie’s whereabouts, worried she’s had the baby already. With Rainie so stressed and upset, Callum encourages Stuart to go to the appointment for her.

Elsewhere, Denise catches Chelsea having an appointment with a social worker about Jordan’s adoption. Denise tries to change her mind but Chelsea has made her decision.

Also, Isaac tells Kim that Sheree had a heart attack and wants him to go to Trinidad to help her recover. Jean blanks Stacey.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Having seen the news on her phone, Kelly’s horrified to learn the police are at County’s new training ground searching for a body. Gary and Maria mask their panic. Later, DS Beckett confirms they’ve found Rick’s body. Kelly breaks down, utterly bereft.

Meanwhile, having had the all clear a loved-up Tim and Sally get down to business, until Elaine bursts in. Tim asserts his Mum’s presence is affecting his performance and he’s going to throw her out.

Elsewhere, heading off to see Abi, Imran promises Toyah he’ll be back soon to look at wedding venues. Toyah reveals she’s postponed the search as Abi’s hearing is more important. Imran & Abi exchange guilty looks.

Also, Craig confronts Emma after Beth sees Emma and Jon on a dog walk; Phill tells Fiz that he can’t afford the renovation on the house now he’s lost his job.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Marlon and Rhona struggle in the aftermath of Marlon’s stroke.

Paddy is not coping with Marlon’s predicament.

Meanwhile, in a playful attempt to get over Mack, Charity pretends to flirt with the drayman but, unbeknown to her, a fuming Moira is keeping a close eye.

Elsewhere, Laurel fills Bob in on her situation with Jai.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The police reveal their final verdict on the mini-bus crash, but will it be good news for John Paul? It’s emotional as the devastating consequences of the crash are revealed. Charlie and Mason doubt the excuse that a bird caused the crash and seek the truth.

An anonymous note reveals that someone knows John Paul’s secret.

Meanwhile, the news is bittersweet about Luke’s clinical trial as the company accepts him but want a £30,000 down payment. Cindy seeks advice from Misbah.

Elsewhere, Nadira helps Shaq take pictures for his matrimonial profile as he prepares for a ‘moral’ relationship. Later, Verity finds Nadira in Shaq’s arms as they jokingly share a dance and she assumes the worst, but will Shaq tell her the truth?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm