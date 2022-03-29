Tony Robinson helps Birmingham, Aberystwyth, Norwich and Bristol dig into local history

Tony heads back to Channel 4 for latest series.

He’s been travelling up the river Thames for Channel 5, among other things including a poke around the history of Britain, but now it’s back to the 4th channel for ‘a revolutionary new history format for More4.’

Tony Robinson:

“Museum of Us will be celebrating the lives, the histories and the ingenuity of ordinary people, and bringing communities together to make something wonderful. I’m thrilled to be involved.”

Museum of Us is a detective story that meets design challenges – as ordinary people from one street in towns and cities across the UK have a week to investigate and curate a museum about the history of their ‘ordinary’ residential road.

But forget the image of museums as lofty and remote, Museum of Us brings communities together to celebrate their stories in new and immersive ways, bringing history right to their doorsteps.

Over the four-part series, Tony Robinson leads a team made up of a historian, a designer and a curator to a different street in the UK where the residents are challenged to create their very own pop-up museum. Guided by Tony and the team, the local residents uncover, piece by piece, the story of their street. As they begin with their own personal connections, they then gather evidence that tells the story of their street through time and learn how it fits into Britain’s national history.

The locations featured in the hour-long episodes are Birmingham, Aberystwyth, Norwich and Bristol. Tony is best-known for his role of Baldrick in BBC One comedy Blackadder as well his twenty-year run hosting Channel 4’s archaeological dig series, Time Team.

Kate Thomas, commissioning editor for More4: