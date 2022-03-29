Sky Arts transform Hyde Park’s ‘Speakers’ Corner’ into the ‘Singers’ Corner’

This has nothing to do with Going Live!, Trev and Simon or Swinging your Pants sadly…

Hyde Park today underwent a cultural transformation as Speakers’ Corner – the famous haven for free speech – rebranded to Singers’ Corner in a bid by Sky Arts to encourage more Brits to belt out a tune, whatever their ability.

Singers’ Corner was officially opened this morning by music and singing supremo Myleene Klass and English National Opera and Royal Opera House tenor Nicky Spence, to mark the launch of Sky Arts series Anyone Can Sing.

Myleene Klass:

“Regardless of your ability, singing is exhilarating, de-stressing and can act as a brilliant mood and confidence booster. It helps us stand tall, breathe deeply and most importantly, have fun. That’s why I’m inviting everyone to come and belt out a tune at Singers’ Corner today to discover all the feel-good joys of singing.”

Research from Sky Arts shows that eight in 10 adults across the country enjoy singing out loud, with more than half (54 per cent) of those who enjoy bursting into song saying it makes them feel happy and relieves stress. However, more than half of those surveyed admitted to not being able to hold a tune – so members of the public are invited to come down to Singers’ Corner in Hyde Park today and take to the platform to give their vocal chords a good flex, no matter their singing capability.

With two thirds (65 per cent) of Brits wishing they could sing better, Nicky Spence will be on hand throughout the day to provide free masterclasses to help aspiring singers add some vibrato to their vocals.

Anyone Can Sing follows six discordant participants as they discover all the joys of singing, building the skills and confidence they need to perform to a live audience in just three months. The English National Opera’s world-class vocal coaches – Nicky Spence, Sarah Pring and Michael Harper – mentor the would-be singers throughout the process with the help of singing superstars such as Katherine Jenkins along the way.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts:

“When I was at Primary School and tried to get into the school choir I was told my voice wasn’t good enough and I needed to mime. I haven’t sung since – until now. Anyone Can Sing aims to unlock the vocalist inside us all regardless of ability – it’s all about the joy of the voice and we invite anyone who wants to sing to come and join us to give it a go!”

Anyone Can Sing will air on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11, and streaming service NOW every Wednesday at 8pm from 30th March.