Joel Dommett returns as host of The National Television Awards

The NTAs for 2022 take place at Wembley Arena.



The annual celebration of the best in television are to be broadcast live on Thursday 15 September 2022 from a brand new venue, London’s OVO Arena, Wembley.

In charge of events will be Joel Dommett, who returns as host following a barnstorming inaugural year last September.

Joel Dommett:

“I’m so happy to have been asked back. There’s already been some terrific TV this year, so I can’t wait to see which shows the viewers pick as their winners. Plus, I’ve always wanted to shout the immortal words ‘Hello, Wembley!’…”

As with the TV Times Awards, televised from the 1960s to the 1980s, the National Television Awards are voted for exclusively by members of the public who can vote for their favourite drama, soap opera, actor, actress and presenter to name only a few. Celebrating everything from beloved primetime shows on scheduled TV to stand out hits on streaming services, these truly are the people’s awards where viewers’ opinion counts and their favourites take home the prizes.

And with exciting new categories, exclusive live performances and surprise VIP guests in store for 2022, the star-filled night of the live results is sure to be one to remember.

The awards were first held in 1995 at the Wembley Conference Centre with GMTV‘s Eamonn Holmes as host. The production was glammed-up and moved to the Royal Albert Hall the following year – with News at Ten’s Sir Trevor McDonald adding a touch of gravitas to proceedings as the new host.

In 2008, after thirteen annual nights of gong-giving, Sir Trevor retired from the programme which gave ITV a chance to ‘X Factor‘ the format with Dermot O’Leary fronting a more modern tone and direction. The new-look saw the action move to the O2 and the show itself was rescheduled from October to January.

After 10 years as host, O’Leary quit the show in 2019 with David Walliams stepping into his shoes for the 2020 ceremony. However, after just one year in the role, Walliams decided to step down. Last year, from the London 02, Joel Domment, comedian and host of The Masked Singer, proved a hit with viewers.