Joel Dommett donates fabulous suits from The Masked Singer to raise funds for Brain Tumour Support

Joel Dommett, comedian and presenter, is once again giving fans a chance to win one of his trademark eye-catching suits from hit TV show The Masked Singer.

His generous donation is aiming to raise as much money as possible for Brain Tumour Support, a charity that is very close to his heart and that both he and his wife, model Hannah Cooper, support as ambassadors.

Joel Dommett:

“Last year’s raffle got a brilliant response but we want to make this one even bigger and better. And let’s face it, for everyone who didn’t win last time, this is another chance for one of those amazing suits! Most importantly though, every pound raised will be helping to support individuals and families going through really difficult times. When you or someone you love gets a brain tumour diagnosis it really can pull your life apart and having Brain Tumour Support there to help at that time can make all the difference.”

Joel is donating two of his high-class bespoke suits, tailored by top London designer Joshua Kane, as the prizes in an online raffle. So for just £5 per ticket anyone can have the chance to win one of the stunning suits worn by Joel on the show. The online raffle is live now and tickets can be bought up until midnight on Monday 18th April, with the lucky winners being announced the next day.

The suits on offer are two of Joel’s favourites from the show – a Champagne Silk ‘Darcy’ Tux suit and ‘The Knight’ 3-Tailors Jacquard Burgundy suit, each valued at over £2,000. The £5 tickets are available to buy online here – www.raffall.com/BrainTumourSupport – and are on sale throughout the two weeks that The Masked Singer Live is touring theatres across the country.

This is the second time that Joel’s Masked Singer Suit Raffle has run – last year Joel was hoping to sell at least 1,000 tickets and more than achieved that, raising £16,000 in total. This year he’s aiming to beat that and raise £20,000 which would fund a Support Professional, trained by Brain Tumour Support to provide a consistent point of contact and invaluable practical and emotional support for up to 128 families over the course of a year.

CEO of Brain Tumour Support, Tina Mitchell Skinner:

“There is continued demand from brain tumour patients and families across the country who lack specialist support to help them cope with the, often life changing, challenges that a brain tumour diagnosis can bring. This year we want to increase the support we currently provide and grow the number of Support Professionals we have, so the £20,000 target for Joel’s Masked Singer Suit Raffle would be a fantastic boost. We are incredibly grateful to both Joel and Hannah for all that they continue to do to raise funds and vital awareness of Brain Tumour Support’s work.”

ITV also announced this week that Joel will also return to host the 2022 National Television Awards.