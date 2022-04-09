Richard Hammond begins his Brain Reaction

The six part series begins this coming week on Comedy Central.

Richard Hammond’s Brain Reaction is a brand new comedy science panel show.

Richard hosts, ably assisted by comedian and science geek Ria Lina. Captaining the teams are Victoria Coren Mitchell and Johnny Vegas. Each week, they battle it out over a series of bizarre conundrums that pit random things against arbitrary stuff.

Ever wondered what’s more powerful, a rugby player or a fireman’s hose, or what’s fastest, a Slinky going down a flight of stairs or a student downing a pint, upside down?

It’s anyone’s game — an astrophysicist has as much chance of getting the answer right as your grandmother. In this first episode of Richard Hammond’s Brain Reaction, Victoria Coren Mitchell and teammate London Hughes go head to head with Johnny Vegas and Henning Wehn. And shining the light of science on proceedings is comedian and brain box Ria Lina.

In a tense game of Domino verses Buzz Wire, the teams’ manual dexterity and ability to remain calm under pressure are put to the test. A scientific investigation into our taste buds sees Johnny and Henning play taster and feeder in a romantic scene — and if this doesn’t put you off your dinner, nothing will!

Former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom joins the teams with his shiny ball to demonstrate the power and speed of his throw. And Victoria and London muse over the aerodynamics of household items in Fridge versus Armchair. And if you’ve ever wondered what’ll travel farthest when fired out of a nitrogen cannon, then wonder no more…

Richard is, of course, no stranger to this kind of lark having presented four series of Brainiac: Science Abuse for Sky One between 2003 and 2006.

Richard Hammond’s Brain Reaction Brain Reaction begins on April 13th, 9 pm on Comedy Central.