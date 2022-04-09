TV Highlights: From Lee Mack to Matt Baker

Telly Today highlights for Saturday, April 9th…

In the club

Have you ever wondered how clever you are? Do you think you might be in the top 50% of the country? The top 10% Or even the top 1%? This is your chance to find out as comedy legend Lee Mack hosts the brand new prime-time quiz show The 1% Club.

The 1% Club is the ultimate leveller. It doesn’t matter if you’re not usually good at quizzes because the questions have nothing to do with remembering facts. They’re all about logic and common sense so it doesn’t matter if you’re 15 or 50, this is the quiz that the whole family can play together. 100 contestants begin every show, but who will make it to the end and answer a question only 1% of the country can get right… and win up to £100,000?

The 1% Club, ITV/STV/UTV, 8.30 pm

Rural pleasures

Matt Baker and his family come to the rescue of his parents’ organic sheep farm in the Durham hills.

When Matt moved his family to the farm after his mum Janice broke her leg, three generations of the Bakers pulled together to make some big changes. Almost a year later, the farm is more manageable than ever before, but with Janice still recovering from her injury, certain areas of the farm continue to present challenges to both her and Matt’s dad, Mike.

Over the course of this series, Matt, his wife Nicola and their children Luke and Molly call on friends and neighbours to ensure the family are prepared for the events in the farm’s seasonal calendar.

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales, Channel 4, 7.15 pm

Laugh again

It’s ‘another chance’ to see this documentary, making use of old performances chat show appearances and archive interviews to shed light on the success of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise.

Eric’s mother Sadie claimed to be the first person to spot their potential as a comedy double act when, as children, they spent an entire train journey to Coventry annoying her with their antics.

The Second World War would see the duo split up, but they were reunited by chance, and by 1968 they had become established household names and were on track to become the most-watched comedy act in the history of British TV.

Morecambe and Wise: Look Back in Laughter, Channel 5, 7 pm