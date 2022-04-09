Ainsley Harriott is back with more ‘Good Mood Food’

Join chef Ainsley Harriott for a second series celebrating delicious food that really boosts your mood…

There’s no two ways about it – food can make you feel amazing. Food nourishes, it replenishes, it lifts you when you are down and keeps you smiling when you want to party. Ainsley will be cooking in his own happy places, in his kitchen and on the beach, he’ll be showcasing some of the fabulous flavours, incredible ingredients and marvellous methods that go into meals that simply make you smile.

In the first episode of the series a morning boost or an afternoon treat, chocolate and coffee are not only sure to liven you up, they’ll definitely put you in a good mood too! In his kitchen, Ainsley has some delicious dishes made even more special with a dash of coffee or chocolate. Starting with an Italian classic, a Caponata served with fennel and cacao rubbed pork.

Out on the road, Ainsley has a marmalade masterclass courtesy of Victoria who shows off her espresso martini marmalade, a spread sure to perk you up! Marmalade adds a zesty kicky to Ainsley’s naughty chocolate swiss roll, smothered in a chocolate ganache.

Joseph has a masterclass of his own from hot chocolate shop owner Joe, who shows him the wonderful world of chocolates. Joseph is inspired by the café’s menu and whips up his own creation. Ainsley makes a gooey one pan mocha choc chip cookie…an indulgent treat!

Out on the beach Ainsley makes a crowd-pleaser, his BBQ chicken wing platter with a secret ingredient… coffee!

Ainsley’s Good Mood Food returns to ITV today, April 9th, at 11.40 am