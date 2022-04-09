Broadcasting Channel 5

Alexis Conran looks into the world of electric cars for Channel 5

April 9, 2022
Mike Watkins
Channel 5 plug into the latest in ‘green’ road transport.

Alexis Conran investigates as Britain gears up to make the switch from diesel and petrol to electric.

As climate worries dog many people and the government moves to phase out petrol and diesel by 2030, Channel 5 ask all the questions that motorists looking to make the switch are asking. How far can they go? Should I be worried about running out of charge? Why do electric cars cost so much? How can I charge up an electric car at home if my house is on the street?

With lots to take away for car buyers and drivers, this film is a fun and informative look at the way the second most valuable purchase we ever make is changing.

“Join us as we try to bust the myths that surround the electric revolution.” – Channel 5

Should I buy an Electric Car?, Channel 5, Wednesday April 13th, 7 pm

