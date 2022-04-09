Neighbours: Paul discovers Montana’s secret | Home and Away: Roo reaches out to Martha

This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Monday: Ned is keen to clear the air with Harlow but can’t seem to get a moment alone with her. Aaron reels after hearing David’s confession and goes to Freya for answers. Hearing that Kiri is coming to a street beach trip, Nicolette invites herself along.

Tuesday: Roxy and Kyle are heading to Darwin, but not without a farewell party. Harlow distracts herself from Ned with Corey, and everyone awkwardly assumes they’re an item. She still hasn’t been able to talk to Ned, and she’s upset when she learns he told Kyle about them.

Wednesday: Paul is reluctant to invest in Montana’s cosmetics line. Karl is keen to show Susan he can give her the life she deserves. Ned gets jealous when he sees Harlow and Corey together. Amy wants to make a good impression at the soirée with a new dress.

Thursday: Paul has discovered Montana’s secret: she’s been cooking the books for years, and the tax office is onto her. Chemistry is sizzling, and Chloe and Kiri keep finding themselves on the edge of something more. For the first time ever, Karl has a sense of financial pride after investing in Montana’s cosmetic line.

Friday: Paul’s master plan is underway: Montana has broken up with Leo, and she’s ramping up the expenses for Fashion Week. The ransom deadline is fast approaching and Aaron, David and Freya are dangerously short. As he grows closer to Kiri, Glen fears he’ll let the truth slip.

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

Monday: Dean debriefs with Ziggy about his intervention, concerned it won’t work. Felicity tries to check in with Tane but can’t get onto him. Ari’s family has a tough time accepting his decision. A rattled Mia holds her tongue until she is alone with Ari.

Tuesday: Ari’s family plans a bittersweet surprise for him, but they can’t escape from reality for long. Bella assures Felicity that Tane wants her to be a part of the family. Dean and Ziggy are at the end of their tether with Karen and Brett.

Wednesday: Ziggy and Dean relish having their home back to themselves, but their joy is interrupted when Dean gets a shocking call. Logan is shocked to learn that Mackenzie had a romantic history with Ari. Ryder fills Justin and Theo in on the Alf apology. Theo encourages Ryder to support Chloe.

Thursday: Alf, Roo and Theo look for Ryder. John reflects on his former hostility toward Ari. Theo and Ryder use their video-making powers for good. Roo reaches out to Martha. Ryder and Felicity bond over losing their fathers. Cash changes his mind about moving in.

Friday: Theo and Ryder realise that using their videos for good has brought them closer. Chloe and Bella team up to support a depressed Mia, who is barely eating. Jasmine extends a helping hand to Mia, expressing her understanding. Cash struggles to find his social graces with Irene.

Home and Away, Monday to Friday, 1.15pm on Channel 5