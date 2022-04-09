Highlights Pick of the Plots

Neighbours: Paul discovers Montana's secret | Home and Away: Roo reaches out to Martha

April 9, 2022
This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Monday: Ned is keen to clear the air with Harlow but can’t seem to get a moment alone with her. Aaron reels after hearing David’s confession and goes to Freya for answers. Hearing that Kiri is coming to a street beach trip, Nicolette invites herself along.

Tuesday: Roxy and Kyle are heading to Darwin, but not without a farewell party. Harlow distracts herself from Ned with Corey, and everyone awkwardly assumes they’re an item. She still hasn’t been able to talk to Ned, and she’s upset when she learns he told Kyle about them.

Wednesday: Paul is reluctant to invest in Montana’s cosmetics line. Karl is keen to show Susan he can give her the life she deserves. Ned gets jealous when he sees Harlow and Corey together. Amy wants to make a good impression at the soirée with a new dress.

Thursday: Paul has discovered Montana’s secret: she’s been cooking the books for years, and the tax office is onto her. Chemistry is sizzling, and Chloe and Kiri keep finding themselves on the edge of something more. For the first time ever, Karl has a sense of financial pride after investing in Montana’s cosmetic line.

Friday: Paul’s master plan is underway: Montana has broken up with Leo, and she’s ramping up the expenses for Fashion Week. The ransom deadline is fast approaching and Aaron, David and Freya are dangerously short. As he grows closer to Kiri, Glen fears he’ll let the truth slip.

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

