The nation’s favourite cakes

Our favourite at ATV Today Lifestyle is Coffee Cake, but it didn’t make the cut, or should that be slice…

With Celebrity Bake Off on our screens at the moment, Cath Kidston has looked into which cake is the nation’s favourite. Do we love a chocolate cake or are we more of a fan of carrot cake? Using Google Search data they have looked to see which cake is the most searched for in the UK.

The results conclude that gone are the days of the old favourites such as the Victoria Sponge cake and fruitcake. Birthday cake comes out on top as the nation’s favourite, with lockdown fave banana bread taking second place and chocolate cake rounding out the top three.

Other popular cake bakes include cupcakes in 4th place and in 5th tiramisu. There is also the old are they, aren’t they debate to whether Jaffa Cakes are cakes or biscuits, but in this case they’re coming up as a popular cake choice along with others such as pavlova, lemon cake, Madeira Cake, gingerbread and carrot cake.

At the other end of the chart, those not so popular are sesame seed cake, brazil nut cake, onion cake and cucumber cake!