Channel 4 return to the Lake District

The Cumbria set series returns for a second run.

Filmed in the glorious Lake District, a brand-new series of the show that meets the farmers, food producers and crafters whose work is sold at the celebrated, family-run and unique Tebay Service Station.

This episode meets Love Ewe Dairy founder James Hadwin, a generational farmer based in the nearby historic marketplace of Kirkby Lonsdale.

James is hoping that his new innovative sheep’s milk brie will earn a place in the service station’s cheese counter alongside hearty Lancashires, mellow Swaledales and award-winning Cumbrian cheeses. Tracey, the service station’s head of lifestyle, travels to the rich woodlands of Winster Valley to meet Jonty Hampson, who makes timber craft products, such as high-quality chopping and serving boards.

Jonty hopes that his new designs of risotto spoons, toaster tongs and coasters made from 25-year-old oak trees will be taken on. New supplier Lakes Brew reveal the process of creating local craft brews for Tebay, with ingredients including Lake District water, UK-grown barley and hops from around the world. And estate manager John France explains Tebay’s successful wildlife conservation efforts with numerous bird species.

A Lake District Farm Shop, Channel 4, 8.15 pm