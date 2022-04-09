Limited edition Hungry Horse slippers free for pub-goers this Sunday…

Brits can bag a free pair of limited edition Hungry Horse slippers by visiting their local pub this Sunday – for one day only!

Encouraging the nation to kick back, relax and unwind in true comfort at their local, Hungry Horse is giving away 5,000 slippers to diners across its pubs nationwide. Combining the best of both worlds – Sunday home comforts with a generous meal out with family and friends.

Rob Calderbank, Business Unit Director at Hungry Horse:

“Before the pandemic, our homes were a haven away from daily commitments like work and school. Now, they have transformed into the places we work, educate, exercise and much more. This has made us more appreciative of home comforts than ever before, with many people now accustomed to spending more time at home.”

With eating and drinking out cited as the activity Brits missed the most during lockdowns, research shows that more people are now returning to the pub to socialise with friends and family, and what better day to spend time with your loved ones than on a Sunday?

From 12pm on Sunday 10th April, the first twenty guests in each pub to request a pair of ‘Sunday Slippers’ from staff while ordering their food will receive a pair of branded slippers for free.

Well-known for its generous portion sizes and unique food creations, Hungry Horse has created the custom slippers to mark the relaunch of their Sunday dishes, a fantastic offering including classic roast dinners served with spuds, mashed potato, carrots, peas, green beans, cauliflower, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

For guests looking for an alternative to a traditional roast, the Sunday Best Burger is a fantastic choice – a burger with cheese, bacon, beef dripping burnt ends, coleslaw, red onion, tomato, baby gem and finished with gravy mayo and horseradish.

“At Hungry Horse, we’re big on getting together, and our pubs are a home away from home for so many of our guests. That’s why Sundays for us is about people embracing their home comforts and relaxing, while enjoying a meal out with their friends or family. We’re so excited to launch the new Sunday Slippers across the UK – simply head into your local Hungry Horse on the 10th of April and speak to a team member to grab your pair!”

The Sunday Slippers will be available from 12pm on Sunday 10th April – Terms & Conditions. To find your nearest Hungry Horse pub click here.