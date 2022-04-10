Broadcasting Sky

The Art of Architecture returns to Sky Arts

April 10, 2022
James Ryder

The Art of Architecture begins its third series this week.

We’re heading back to marvel at some of the most significant and famous structures in the world and examining the minds and methods behind them.

In the first episode, experts examine the Narbo Via of Narbonne, France, designed by Norman Foster. A museum of ancient Roman antiquities, the building is a civic monument and an eloquent celebration of the city’s prestigious past.

Created in collaboration with architect Jean Capia and museum consultant Studio Adrien Gardère, the museum contains galleries for permanent and temporary exhibitions, a multimedia education centre, auditorium, restaurant and bookshop, research, restoration and storage facilities, formal gardens, and an amphitheatre for outdoor performances.

The Art of Architecture, Sky Arts, begins Monday, April 11th at 8 pm

