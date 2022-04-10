New owners relaunch Brixton’s Market House following full refurbishment

New owners relaunch Brixton’s Market House with food by Wingmans Chicken and a full refurbishment.

On March 25th, Brixton’s iconic Market House reopened after an extensive refurb and with award-winning chicken connoisseurs Wingmans taking over the kitchen.

Located at 443 Coldharbour Lane, Brixton Market House has seen various incarnations over the years, most notably as the Coach & Horses pub dating back to 1881. Closed since autumn 2021, it rises once again after a full refurbishment and the installation of a new Funktion One sound system. It is now all set to reclaim its reputation as a vibrant entertainment hub for any night of the week.

Jonathan Allen, Co-Owner Market House:

“We’re really proud to be re-introducing a venue that has been a Brixton staple for many years. We’re excited about the new food & drink offering and our music programme will support local promoters and artists as well as international talent.”

Key to that will be the newly renovated kitchen which has been taken over by chicken connoisseurs Wingmans, of the famously high quality and popular fried chicken joints in Soho and Kilburn.

They have won many awards for their food and will serve up delights such as XL Buffalo Wings with Blue Cheese and Celery, Sweet & Smokey BBQ Wings, Truffle Mac & Cheese with Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib and a range of burgers. Wingmans will also be hosting Wing Wednesday with ‘buy one get one-half price’ on wings plus a bottomless brunch announcement is coming soon.

David Turofsky – Co-Founder Wingmans Chicken:

“It’s been a long time coming but Wingmans are excited to announce that we are bringing the saucy times over to Brixton in partnership with the shiny new Market House. Award winning wings, good times and good vibes – Brixton it’s time to #GetYourWingsOn!”

To complement the food a carefully curated selection of craft beers from London Fields Brewery and Brooklyn Brewery will be on offer along with an exciting cocktail menu boasting a mix of classics such as the Singapore Sling and Mai Tai as well as Passion Fruit Caipirinha, Rum Espresso Martinis and more Market House creations like Mango Iced Tea and Marmalade Margaritas.

Every night of the week, Market House will offer diverse musical programming, DJ booths on both floors and a mix of Hip-Hop, RnB, Afrobeats, Neo-Soul well as Funk and Soul sessions and plenty in between. This will include Gold Teeth, famous for hosting parties all around the UK and Garage Juice for a mix of both old school and future sounds, a special ABBA disco on April 15th and afrobeat nights from Afro & Amapiano.

Jonathan Allen, Co-Owner Market House: