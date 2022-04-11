Pick of the Plots: Monday 11th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, April 11.

Whitney and Martin are shocked to see a dishevelled Jean tumbling out of a limo after a night out. Martin takes her back to Sharon’s. Soon, Stacey arrives and tells Jean she has a doctor’s appointment this Friday but a furious Jean storms off.

Meanwhile, Harvey is sulking after his break-up with Jean but his attention turns elsewhere when Neil gets in his taxi and makes a threat he can’t ignore. Neil threatens Harvey but is stopped by an oblivious Jean who wants to clear the air, however a shaken Harvey insists they’re over.

Later, Jean notices the groom from the stag do getting married and he lets her catch the bouquet, awkwardly trying to get rid of her. Happier than ever, Jean proposes to Harvey.

Elsewhere, Ben struggles to hide his concerns when Callum reveals work want him to be the face of a new campaign at work aimed at the LGBT+ community.

Also, Nancy offers Linda an olive branch; Stuart opens up to Rainie about his fears.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As Kelly tries to come to terms with her mum’s death she is overwhelmed when she discovers she stands to inherit everything from her dad, including the family home. At the neglected house Gary is faced with a photo of a smiling Rick and packs up some belongings to bring back to Kelly.

Later, alone in Victoria Garden and numb with misery, Kelly takes out her Mum’s little bottle of morphine from her pocket and unscrews the top just as Abi arrives.

Meanwhile, Toyah’s heart breaks at Elsie leaves with the social worker. Having drowned her sorrows, she drunkenly heads to the solicitors to have it out with Imran but Adam tells her he has gone to visit Alfie. When Imran returns, Toyah leaves him in no doubt about how she feels.

Elsewhere, Nicky offers to help Daniel with the planning of a school trip to Edinburgh – but how will Daisy take the news?

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

The village are on tenterhooks as the trial commences. Liam is ready to testify but is thrown off-guard by Meena’s faux-meekness.

The jury appears sympathetic to Liam’s devastation as he fights tears on the stand, but as the defence begin their onslaught of accusations, Liam’s blindsided when he’s accused of conducting an affair with Meena.

Aggravated by her feigned vulnerability, Liam’s rage gets the better of him and he lashes out at Meena.

Meanwhile, Marlon is guilty when Rhona tells him how much April misses visiting him.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

With the police still on the case of the missing pills at the hospital, Ethan prepares to meet with a new supplier. He asks Warren to attend as his muscle.

When Warren refuses, Ethan resorts to putting Sienna on the job. Later, things take a worrying turn and Ethan leaves Sienna in the dust.

Meanwhile, Eric reluctantly joins Verity and her friends for a drink at The Dog. A game of Never Have I Ever reveals something surprising about his romantic history.

Back at the flat, Eric tips over Cleo’s yoga bag and discovers a pregnancy test that she’d rather keep a secret…

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm