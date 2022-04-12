Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 12th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, April 12.

Harvey is on edge following yesterday’s encounter with Neil and his odd mood doesn’t go unnoticed by Dana. Later, after Dana confides in him something she hasn’t told her dad yet, Rocky mimes information to Harvey so he can guess what is going on with his daughter.

Jean excitedly tells Shirley she’s proposed to Harvey but hasn’t been given his answer yet. Shirley asks Harvey what he is waiting for.

Meanwhile, Vinny offers Bernie her job back but Karen thinks it is too soon. Bernie, however, decides to take Vinny up on the offer after giving the matter some thought.

Elsewhere, Callum is angry when Ben meddles with his campaign offer. Later, Ben sees a group of guys heckle Lewis. An angry Ben is about to pursue them when Kim interrupts him.

Also, Vi realises that Stuart is struggling after his surgery; Martin shares his concerns with Zack about Linda drinking around the children.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Manpreet is determined to destroy her sister in court. However, the defence delves deep into Manpreet’s past and attempts to portray her as a seasoned liar.

Manpreet is infuriated to see her gloating sister Meena relishing the spectacle.

Meanwhile, April finally visits Marlon in hospital.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

With no sign of Ethan, Ste reveals to Sienna his plan on how to get rid of him altogether.

Later, Sienna confronts her boss about leaving her behind and demands that Ethan start paying her and Ste generously.

Meanwhile, Warren is struggling with the strength of his new pills but he still looks after the twins on his own. When he passes out on the sofa with a pizza in the oven, he must act quickly to get the twins out of the flat, but will they make it out in time?

Elsewhere, Eric becomes an unlikely shoulder to lean on for Cleo as she awaits the results of her pregnancy test.

Also, Ripley has an allergic reaction that worries Brooke.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm