Former EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen has died

The 46-year-old was best known for her role as Mary Flaherty in the soap.

Actress Melanie Clark Pullen has died at the age of 46 following a brain tumour diagnosis.

Melanie was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2019, however, radiotherapy treatment proved successful in combatting the disease. In 2020, Melanie was given the all-clear – telling The Irish News at the time: “I got the all clear. I’m cancer free, which is great, so now it’s all about recovery.”

However, in a cruel twist of fate, the former soap star was diagnosed with a brain tumour just a year later.

Speaking about her most recent cancer diagnosis, Melanie noted on her website: “I was only given the all clear from cancer 18 months ago and it’s a cruel blow to think that I will now be starting into some kind of treatment again and that this time it will be long term and a permanent fixture of my life.”

Sadly, the actress lost her battle with the illness on March 29 this year. She leaves behind her husband Simon and three children.

The Irish-born performer – who, as a child, harboured an ambition to become a ballet dancer – was best known for her role as Pauline Fowler’s (Wendy Richard) niece Mary in the BBC soap opera in the late 1990s.

In 1997, Pauline took a troubled Mary under her wing after travelling to Ireland to track down her long-lost sister Maggie.

Mary’s storylines included a romance with Matthew Rose (Joe Absolom).

After leaving the show in 1999, Melanie admitted to suffering from panic attacks and depression as a result of the fame that EastEnders had brought her. She joined forces with writer Aoife Maguire on a play, Missing Stars, that communicated to sufferers of depression that help is available.

Melanie went on to star in an ITV adaptation of Catherine Cookson’s A Dinner Full of Herbs. She also played a doctor in the film Ordinary Love – which starred Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville.

Her other credits included RTE One’s The Clinic and BBC One’s Inspector George Gently.

On stage she starred as Mariane in Tartuffe at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2002; and as Perdita in Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale in the 2001 production at the National Theatre.