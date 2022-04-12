Sky head to Glasgow for Borderland

Starring Aml Ameen, Colin Morgan and Sophia Brown with Mark Strong, Felicity Jones.

Sky has announced the start of production in Glasgow for the revenge-filled action thriller Borderland written by Ronan Bennett and The Guard Brothers.

Tom and Charles Guard, Directors of Borderland:

“Borderland is a vengeance fuelled chase movie, fusing pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times. We’re excited to be bringing this film to life on the streets of Glasgow and feel very lucky to have assembled an incredible cast and a formidable crew.”

Borderland, a Sky Original will see Aml Ameen and Colin Morgan lead an ensemble cast featuring Felicity Jones, Mark Strong, Sophia Brown and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

When a border ambush goes wrong, a retired Irish paramilitary (Morgan) witnesses the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife by an SAS officer (Ameen). After outwitting the SAS, now wounded, and presumed dead, he escapes, taking his revenge to the dark and paranoid streets of 1970’s London. Raw and suspenseful, Borderland is an adrenaline-fueled thriller that will leave audiences weighing up the true cost of revenge.

Borderland will be available on Sky Cinema in 2022. It will be available in all Sky markets including UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland while also gaining a theatrical release in non-Sky markets.

Julia Stuart, Director of Original Films at Sky: