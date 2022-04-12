Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper-Dommett on strippers

The Masked Singer presenter spoke on ITV this morning.

Presenter Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper-Dommett opened up on Loose Women about the time they visited a strip club together. For their podcast Never Have I Ever, the pair visited the racy venue to see what it was like to experience as a couple.

“We’d never done that before,” said Joel.

Hannah added: “Joel had been before, might I add, we’d never done it together.”

“We went to Magic Mike first to balance things out, went to the strip club together – it was a very interesting evening,” said Joel.

Asked by Denise Welch if she enjoyed the experience, Hannah replied:

“It was great. I’m a girl’s girl, so I wanted to talk and I asked her loads about how her lockdown was, and if she had a boyfriend – and then I said ‘You go girl! You look great!’ and Joel was like, ‘Yay!'”

Joel also revealed why keeping his beard trimmings to himself in his own separate bathroom is the key to a happy, healthy relationship. On having separate bathrooms, Joel said:

“It’s been the foundation of our relationship. My beard trimmings get everywhere. It’s in my bathroom, it’s my mess.”

Joel of course is no stranger to stripping, having had a masturbation video leaked online where he bared all, and gave all, to a titterlated climax several years ago. In 2019 when sharing footage of their wedding, Hannah cheekily noted, “Joel doesn’t have a very good past with Internet videos but this one kinda makes up for it.”

Loose Women, weekdays from 12.30 pm on ITV and STV. Catch up on the ITV Hub.