Soapworld

Its ‘Happy Days’ for Linda Purl with ‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy

April 12, 2022
Mike Watkins
No Comments
The Dallas star spoke of his romance with the Happy Days actress.

Loose Women welcomed stateside telly favourites Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl to the studio to talk about their blossoming romance.

Patrick – who played Bobby Ewing in Dallas – and Linda – who played Ashley, girlfriend of The Fonz in Happy Days – got together during the pandemic, and their relationship has flourished ever since, with the pair now starring opposite one another on stage in London.

The pair told the panel – including a starstruck Denise Welch – they would speak on Zoom for “two or three hours every night”, with Patrick sharing the moment he signed off a call with an “I love you”, much to his surprise.

Linda said, “We had to wait a while”, and Patrick added, “It was worth waiting.”

Dallas aired in the UK originally on BBC One, the revived series was transmitted on Channel 5. The ‘supersoap’ became known for a number of key plots including the shooting of J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) in 1981 and ‘Bobby returns from the dead’ (1986) which saw an entire season written off as a dream when producers realised killing off Duffy’s character had been a huge mistake.

Loose Women, weekdays from 12.30 pm on ITV and STV. Catch up on the ITV Hub.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Soapworld

Former EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen has died

April 12, 2022
Mike Watkins and Lynn Swift
Soapworld

ITV confirm Soap Awards return for 2022

April 11, 2022
Dominic Knight
Soapworld

Soaps becoming ‘turn off’ by being ‘too woke’?

April 7, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Soapworld

Remembering June Brown

April 6, 2022
ATV Reports