Its ‘Happy Days’ for Linda Purl with ‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy

The Dallas star spoke of his romance with the Happy Days actress.

Loose Women welcomed stateside telly favourites Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl to the studio to talk about their blossoming romance.

Patrick – who played Bobby Ewing in Dallas – and Linda – who played Ashley, girlfriend of The Fonz in Happy Days – got together during the pandemic, and their relationship has flourished ever since, with the pair now starring opposite one another on stage in London.

The pair told the panel – including a starstruck Denise Welch – they would speak on Zoom for “two or three hours every night”, with Patrick sharing the moment he signed off a call with an “I love you”, much to his surprise.

Linda said, “We had to wait a while”, and Patrick added, “It was worth waiting.”

Dallas aired in the UK originally on BBC One, the revived series was transmitted on Channel 5. The ‘supersoap’ became known for a number of key plots including the shooting of J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) in 1981 and ‘Bobby returns from the dead’ (1986) which saw an entire season written off as a dream when producers realised killing off Duffy’s character had been a huge mistake.

