National Lottery to hold ‘Queens Jubilee Street Party concert’ in Manchester

The National Lottery is hosting the UK’s biggest street party at Manchester’s AO Arena on 12th May, which will be aired on ITV and ITV Hub at a later date.

To date, over £22 million of National Lottery funds have been earmarked for communities to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year reign. Hosted by comedian Jason Manford and singer & presenter Fleur East, the event will be an entertainment extravaganza including performances from Kaiser Chiefs, Becky Hill, Steps, Tom Grennan, House Gospel Choir, Calum Scott, Nathan Dawe and Ella Henderson, with more to come.

10,000 tickets will be available FREE on a first-come, first-served basis when they go on general release from 9am on Wednesday 13th April.

The National Lottery is bringing together some of the UK’s biggest stars for a street party like no other in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday 12th May 2022. The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party will celebrate the people and national moments that have helped define The Queen’s historic reign.

Fleur East:

“The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party is going be the perfect way to kick start the Jubilee celebrations and we’re looking forward to keeping you company for the night, so get your family and friends involved for what will be a wonderful evening. With such an excellent star-studded line-up, and some special audience guests too, it is going to be such an exciting evening of celebrations!”

Audience members have the unique opportunity to be part of a show that will combine exciting performance collaborations, emotive archive footage and hits. Taking place at Manchester’s AO Arena, the floor will be transformed into a stunning street party setting, festooned with lights, trestle tables and colourful bunting to act as the stage for the immersive multimedia show.

The evening itself will bring to life Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service, highlighting the dedication she has shown to her people as well as celebrating some of the wonderful individuals that have been inspired to make a real difference in communities across the UK.

Jason Manford:

“I’m delighted to be hosting The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party at Manchester’s AO Arena in honour of The Queen. It’ll be a huge celebration of our monarch’s extraordinary reign and a night of fantastic entertainment. The audience is in for a real treat.”

The event is just one way in which The National Lottery is helping the UK come together to celebrate Her Majesty’s historic 70 year reign, the organisation will also be supporting communities across the UK to host their own street parties and get-togethers across the Jubilee weekend through The Platinum Jubilee Big Lunch – which has been made possible by over £2m in National Lottery funding. Furthermore, over the last six months, causes from across the UK have been applying for part of £22m of National Lottery funding committed to the Platinum Jubilee across community, arts, sport and environmental initiatives to mark the milestone. Hundreds of grants have now been made to organisations the length and breadth of the country.

National Lottery players will be able to reserve up to four free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis from here. Please note that although the tickets are free, a £2 booking fee applies per ticket and proof of purchase of a National Lottery product is required. For those who aren’t lucky enough to get a ticket, ITV and ITV Hub will be airing the special one-off show over the Jubilee weekend.

Nigel Railton, CEO of National Lottery operator Camelot:

“The National Lottery is incredibly proud to be hosting the UK’s biggest street party for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Manchester. It is going to be a superb evening that everyone will be able to see and enjoy on ITV soon after. The National Lottery will be celebrating the incredible role our monarch has played in bringing communities together, something very close to the hearts of everyone involved with The National Lottery and something players have helped make possible for more than 27 years.”

The money for this initiative comes from a National Lottery promotional fund. It is not being funded by money allocated for National Lottery Good Causes or by Camelot.