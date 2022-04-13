Millimages unites with FHCOM

Following a consultation, the production studio Millimages has chosen the agency FHCOM to define and implement its PR and Influencer strategy.

A true success story of TV production made in France, Millimages remains one of the rare independent animation studios in Europe with more than 75 intellectual properties generating more than 10 million daily views on its internet networks.

Appointed to manage its B2C, B2B and corporate communication, FHCOM – headed by Frederic Henry and Felipe Canto-Forest – will support Millimages throughout the world – America, Asia and Europe – where the production company and its licensing department operate.

Marina Narishkin, Managing Director of Millimages:

“In 2021, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the studio and it was therefore essential for us to showcase our ambitions by working with an agency like FHCOM, with a solid experience in both licensing and the content business. Having worked together in the past on DreamWorks and Mr Men and Little Miss, we wanted to renew our relationship with FHCOM, which we consider to be one of the most qualified and experienced agencies in Paris,”

Developed by Roch Lener, Founder and President of Millimages, Molang is now the pride of the studio and its main spearhead. Molang loves and welcomes everyone into its world, being non-gender, non-nationality and non- age specific.

This character, instantly recognizable, embodies kindness, tenderness and joy under the prism of the societal issues that affect a particularly engaged Gen Z… as witnessed by the 20 billion views on the animated gifs platform Giphy or the 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

New characters are appearing in the studio and others, more known and historical, continue to grow to live new adventures.