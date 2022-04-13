‘Crime of the Century’ drama for BBC One

Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden, Dominic Cooper and Charlotte Spencer are confirmed to lead the cast.

“The fact that we have assembled such a talented and exciting ensemble cast is testament to Neil’s incisive interrogation of one of the most infamous robberies in British history and the remarkable events which came in its wake. And to have the brilliant Aneil Karia join fresh from his Oscar win is the icing on the cake. The BBC One audience are in for a real treat when this hits the screen.”

On the 26 November 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport, and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m. What started as ‘a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery’ according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft, which at the time was the biggest in world history, but for its wider legacy.

The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white-collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake.

Inspired by extensive research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, The Gold is a pulsating dramatization that takes a journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals to tell this extraordinary and epic story for the first time in its entirety.

Tom Cullen, Emun Elliott, Sean Harris, Ellora Torchia and Stefanie Martini in the gripping new real-life drama for BBC One and iPlayer.

