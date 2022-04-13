We Hunt Together returns to Alibi next month

We Hunt Together returns to Alibi for a second series on 5th May.

The UKTV Original series stars Hermione Corfield, Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay. This series also welcomes Colin Morgan, Angus Imrie, Nico Mirallegro, Tamzin Outhwaite and Ray Fearon. Further returning cast includes Vicki Pepperdine, Babirye Bukilwa, Steffan Rhodri and Sharlene Whyte.

Conflicted odd couple cops DS Lola Franks (Myles) and DI Jackson Mendy (Ceesay) are dead set on nailing Freddy Lane (Corfield) for her murderous role in their last case. So, when outrageous new serial killer, The Birdman, strikes, bringing Freddy into their orbit once more.

They are determined to get ahead in this complicated and cunning hunt and lock her up once and for all.

But in a race to find The Birdman as the body count stacks up, it soon becomes clear that this new, devilishly dark murderer has a bigger plan which has both Freddy and the police chasing through the shadows as they try to unmask the sinister killer who starts to target victims close to Freddy, Jackson and Lola – and has them questioning just who they can trust.

We Hunt Together is a six-part UKTV Original crime drama for Alibi. It is produced by BBC Studios and written by Gaby Hull.

Alibi, Sky 109/826, Virgin 126/200, BT 312/382, TalkTalk 312, TV Player On demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk