Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 13th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, April 13.

Ben spots the man, Steve, who hurled homophobic abuse the night before. Furious, he drags him into the gym’s alley and attacks him but he is caught red handed by a stunned Sharon.

Meanwhile, Nancy spots Jean in Linda’s scarf and when Jean denies stealing it, Nancy tells Stacey what’s happened.

Stacey does her best to convince Harvey to get Jean to the doctors tomorrow and he eventually convinces her, it will get Stacey off her back.

Back at work, Bernie is happy to see her old friend Molly is there but is shocked when she sees the new terms of her contract. Furious, she leads a walkout with the rest of the employees leaving Vinny stunned.

At the same time, Dotty tries to convince Suki that Vinny is more than capable of managing the business.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Imran tells Abi he is flat hunting and suggests she could move in with Alfie but she turns him down. Hearing from Kelly about how Abi saved her from taking the morphine, Imran is alarmed that Abi now is in possession of a bottle of morphine.

Later, Imran tells Toyah that he intends to fight for custody of Alfie and he would love her to help him raise his son, as a family. How will Toyah react?

Meanwhile, Craig confides in Beth that Faye wants to start a family but he feels it’s too soon. Unable to hold her tongue, Beth tells Faye that Craig isn’t ready for a baby. Faye’s shocked.

Elsewhere, Mrs Crawshaw calls at Daniel’s flat waving a bottle of wine and insisting he call her Orla. How will Daniel deal with his boss making a pass at him?

Also, Gary reprimands Maria for not putting Kelly first; Billy’s concerns for Summer grow.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Meena is utterly convincing as she takes the stand in court, playing the part of a meek victim. She delivers the performance of a lifetime to an enthralled jury.

Meanwhile, Rhona bottles her emotions in a bid to remain strong for her family.

Elsewhere, Belle is hopeful for a new future.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Convinced that Warren saved the twins rather than put them in danger, Sienna recognises the old Warren that she fell in love with.

Later, after some advice from Joel, Warren decides he wants to christen the twins and he resorts to old habits that could destroy his relationship.

Meanwhile, Ste has some explaining to do as he spoils the kids, but how will he explain his sudden good fortune?

Elsewhere, after being forced to apologise to Yazz, Charlie isn’t expecting her to offer him a job trial, but will he be able to control his temper?

Also, Darren helps Brooke have a realisation about their relationship with Ripley.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm